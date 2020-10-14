UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Lavrov Calls for Strengthening of Russia-Italy Cooperation Against COVID-19, Global Tasks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is convinced that further cooperation with Italy will have a positive impact on efforts to combat COVID-19 and other global challenges, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, in Moscow.

"We are convinced, as well as our Italian friends, that in the current difficult situation for the international community, which has been further aggravated by the coronavirus disease pandemic, it is important to strengthen joint actions and�strengthen coordination in order to confront the challenges and threats all humanity is facing," Lavrov commented during the meeting.

The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow values the continuity in relations with Rome over recent years.

Di Maio earlier on Wednesday attended a session of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation alongside Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, and Lavrov said that he heard the meeting was productive.

"We are successfully developing our economic cooperation. I know that you just held the regular session of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation together with the Russian co-chairman, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. And as I heard, the session was very productive," the foreign minister remarked.

Alongside bilateral trade, the two foreign ministers will also discuss a range of other global issues during their conversation in the Russian capital, Lavrov added.

During the council session earlier in the day, Di Maio said that Italian businesses view the Russian market as one that presents many promising opportunities, adding that both Moscow and Rome should work to boost bilateral trade amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

