Lavrov Calls for Taking Into Account All Available Data When Assessing Ryanair Incident

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia believes the incident with the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk should be assessed taking into consideration all the available information, not in a hurry, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are in favor of assessing this situation not in a rush, not in a hurry, but on the basis of all the available information, especially since a representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry made a detailed statement," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Lavrov recalled that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman stressed the readiness of the Belarusian authorities' to act transparently, in line with all the international standards, and to receive foreign experts if necessary.

"I will stress once again that it is important to assess the situation soberly, especially taking into account that the Belarusian authorities are ready to provide all the necessary information," Lavrov added.