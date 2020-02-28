Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Further Escalation in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says it is necessary to unite all efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says it is necessary to unite all efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions in Syria.

"I would like to support the words of [Luxembourg's Foreign Minister] Jean [Asselborn], who spoke about the necessity for all external players to unite efforts and cooperate to de-escalate tensions, or even better in order to prevent any kind of crises.

And this is precisely our goal in the dialogue with our colleagues from the European Union and NATO, and with the United States ...The understanding of the need for cooperation should be reflected at every stage and not only when the thunder has already struck," Lavrov said after the talks with Asselborn.

The remarks come amid aggravation of tensions between Turkish and Syrian troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the last remaining militant stronghold in Syria.