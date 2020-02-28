UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Calls For Uniting All Efforts To Prevent Further Escalation In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Further Escalation in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says it is necessary to unite all efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says it is necessary to unite all efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions in Syria.

"I would like to support the words of [Luxembourg's Foreign Minister] Jean [Asselborn], who spoke about the necessity for all external players to unite efforts and cooperate to de-escalate tensions, or even better in order to prevent any kind of crises.

And this is precisely our goal in the dialogue with our colleagues from the European Union and NATO, and with the United States ...The understanding of the need for cooperation should be reflected at every stage and not only when the thunder has already struck," Lavrov said after the talks with Asselborn.

The remarks come amid aggravation of tensions between Turkish and Syrian troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the last remaining militant stronghold in Syria.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia European Union Idlib United States All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Carmaker Hyundai Halts Work at Plant Aft ..

5 minutes ago

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over viru ..

5 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp shares bounce on elevators deal

5 minutes ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib

5 minutes ago

Syrian Armed Forces Ready to Retaliate Against Any ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.