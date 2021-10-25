UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls German Defense Minister's Words On Russia Containment 'Fantasies'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Lavrov Calls German Defense Minister's Words on Russia Containment 'Fantasies'

TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need for nuclear containment of Russia "fantasies."

On October 21, Kramp-Karrenbauer said, answering whether NATO was considering scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, that it was necessary to make it very clear to Russia that the Western countries were ready to use such means. The Russian Defense Ministry summoned the German military attache and handed him a note in connection with the statement.

"The disagreements that we have, they are from the sphere of ideology ” who is the first to rule the world, this is what we hear from our 'friends' from NATO.

We believe that we need to focus on reality. Whereas NATO's imagination stretches toward 'containing' Russia, preparing for attacks on Russia, as this lady, what is her name there, Kramp-something, said in Germany, that 'we should be ready to threaten Russia with nuclear weapons' ” these are all fantasies. Let it please her, let it satisfy her fans. But I hope and know that Norwegians are pragmatic people, we want to keep a pragmatic approach and focus on the positive. And whatever Norway has to do as part of its obligations as a NATO member, I am sure Norway will do it keeping in mind the importance of relations with Russia," Lavrov said following talks with his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Nuclear German Norway Germany October All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

43 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

3 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.