TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the statements of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need for nuclear containment of Russia "fantasies."

On October 21, Kramp-Karrenbauer said, answering whether NATO was considering scenarios of containing Russia for the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in airspace with nuclear weapons, that it was necessary to make it very clear to Russia that the Western countries were ready to use such means. The Russian Defense Ministry summoned the German military attache and handed him a note in connection with the statement.

"The disagreements that we have, they are from the sphere of ideology ” who is the first to rule the world, this is what we hear from our 'friends' from NATO.

We believe that we need to focus on reality. Whereas NATO's imagination stretches toward 'containing' Russia, preparing for attacks on Russia, as this lady, what is her name there, Kramp-something, said in Germany, that 'we should be ready to threaten Russia with nuclear weapons' ” these are all fantasies. Let it please her, let it satisfy her fans. But I hope and know that Norwegians are pragmatic people, we want to keep a pragmatic approach and focus on the positive. And whatever Norway has to do as part of its obligations as a NATO member, I am sure Norway will do it keeping in mind the importance of relations with Russia," Lavrov said following talks with his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt.