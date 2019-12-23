(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Greece's decision to authorize the extradition of Russian national Alexander Vinnik to the United States via France was "sly," "unacceptable" and made without duly considering information Russia had presented it with on the case.

"[Greece] made somewhat of a sly decision because it had received three requests for extradition � from the US, France and Russia. Despite the fact that we spoke about with Greek Foreign Minister [Nikos Dendias], who said he would consider our argumentation .

.. Greek authorities made the decision to authorize the extration and did not inform us," Lavrov said.

"We think this approach to be unacceptable by our Greek partners, who promised to carefully consider all of the information [Russia] presented them with [on the case]. We are in close contact with [the Greek authorities] and insist that they take further measures to consider our request [to extradite Vinnik to Russia]," Lavrov said.

He added that the Russian Embassy in Greece was working on the matter and remained in constant contact with Greek authorities.