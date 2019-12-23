UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Calls Greece's Decision To Authorize Extradition Of Vinnik 'Sly,' 'Unacceptable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Lavrov Calls Greece's Decision to Authorize Extradition of Vinnik 'Sly,' 'Unacceptable'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Greece's decision to authorize the extradition of Russian national Alexander Vinnik to the United States via France was "sly," "unacceptable" and made without duly considering information Russia had presented it with on the case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Greece's decision to authorize the extradition of Russian national Alexander Vinnik to the United States via France was "sly," "unacceptable" and made without duly considering information Russia had presented it with on the case.

"[Greece] made somewhat of a sly decision because it had received three requests for extradition � from the US, France and Russia. Despite the fact that we spoke about with Greek Foreign Minister [Nikos Dendias], who said he would consider our argumentation .

.. Greek authorities made the decision to authorize the extration and did not inform us," Lavrov said.

"We think this approach to be unacceptable by our Greek partners, who promised to carefully consider all of the information [Russia] presented them with [on the case]. We are in close contact with [the Greek authorities] and insist that they take further measures to consider our request [to extradite Vinnik to Russia]," Lavrov said.

He added that the Russian Embassy in Greece was working on the matter and remained in constant contact with Greek authorities.

Related Topics

Russia France United States Greece All From

Recent Stories

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th ..

14 minutes ago

Liberal Democrats, Democratic Party Retain Majorit ..

7 minutes ago

Government will adopt legal, constitutional proced ..

7 minutes ago

Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has ..

8 minutes ago

LeBron-less Lakers fall to Denver with Davis injur ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Government announces 3 public holidays on DE ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.