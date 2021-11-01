UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls His Talks With Biden On G20 Sidelines Useful, Says US Leader Seeks Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday called his talks with US President Joe on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome useful, adding that they discussed contacts between the countries' leaders in the foreseeable future.

The minister said earlier in the day that he managed to talk with the US leader during a dinner on Saturday.

"Yesterday ... we had a short but useful conversation with president Joe Biden. He conveyed greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized the focus on further contacts," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"We also briefly discussed how these contacts can be arranged in the foreseeable future. I have already conveyed this message to president Putin," the minister added.

