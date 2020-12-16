Lavrov Calls Incident With Bosnian Politicians' Refusal to Meet With Him 'Insignificant'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the incident with the refusal of members of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina to meet with him insignificant, since their decision did not look independent

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the incident with the refusal of members of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina to meet with him insignificant, since their decision did not look independent.

"I consider the incident that you mentioned insignificant for the position of Russia, for the development of relations with the peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Lavrov told reporters following his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Lavrov emphasized that the decision of politicians to refuse to meet with him did not look independent.

"The politicians who made such a decision, I think, are not independent, clearly act on someone's hint and, most likely, express the interests not of their voters, at least the majority of their voters, but the interests of external forces that are not interested not only in the development of Russian-Bosnian, Russian-Serbian relations, but they are generally not interested in the countries of the Western Balkans exercising their right to build mutually beneficial cooperation with all external partners," the minister said.

Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic have explained their refusal to participate in the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday by frustration with his earlier meeting with another Presidency member, Milorad Dodik. The Croat and Bosniak presidency members were angered by the absence of Bosnia and Herzegovina flag at the meeting between Lavrov and Dodik, where only Russian and Serbian state symbols were featured, Komsic said.