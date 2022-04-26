UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls Kiev's Proposal To Hold Talks With Moscow Near Azovstal 'Theatrical Act'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022

Lavrov Calls Kiev's Proposal to Hold Talks With Moscow Near Azovstal 'Theatrical Act'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Kiev's proposal to hold negotiations with the Russian delegation in Mariupol near the Azovstal plant is nothing but a "theatrical act," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian presidential office put forward the proposal earlier in April.

The sides could discuss a ceasefire, the opening of multi-day humanitarian corridors, as well as the release or exchange of Ukrainian soldiers blocked in the industrial zone of the city.

"It is a theatrical gesture. Ukrainians love to stage everything. Apparently, they wanted to stage another heartbreaking scene," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

