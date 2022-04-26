Kiev's proposal to hold negotiations with the Russian delegation in Mariupol near the Azovstal plant is nothing but a "theatrical act," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

The Ukrainian presidential office put forward the proposal earlier in April.

The sides could discuss a ceasefire, the opening of multi-day humanitarian corridors, as well as the release or exchange of Ukrainian soldiers blocked in the industrial zone of the city.

"It is a theatrical gesture. Ukrainians love to stage everything. Apparently, they wanted to stage another heartbreaking scene," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.