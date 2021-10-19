UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls Kiev's Statements On Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting 'Fantasies'

Lavrov Calls Kiev's Statements on Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting 'Fantasies'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the statements of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that Kiev was broadcasting a "stream of consciousness" and "fantasizing" about the event.

Lavrov noted that recently there has been a lot of statements about the occasion coming from Zelenskyy himself and his office, speculating that Putin is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart face-to-face, but was advised against it over fears it could bring unexpected results.

"It is stream of consciousness, and I'm not even going to comment on it," Lavrov said.

In fact, the Russian diplomat added, commenting on any public statement from Kiev about possible contacts at various levels or anything else in general, from the situation in Donbas to events in Ukraine itself, would require too much imagination. "They fantasize everywhere and on a daily basis," Lavrov said.

