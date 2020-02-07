UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Calls Lifting US Sanctions On Caracas 'Priority Task' For All Patriotic Venezuelans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:41 PM

Lavrov Calls Lifting US Sanctions on Caracas 'Priority Task' for All Patriotic Venezuelans

Lifting economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States as soon as possible is one of the foremost tasks for all Venezuelan patriots, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Lifting economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States as soon as possible is one of the foremost tasks for all Venezuelan patriots, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Washington's restrictions have been imposed on Caracas for years. Last year, amid the ongoing economic crisis, the United States sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido after he declared himself interim president, imposing further sanctions on the country's officials and companies in a bid to exacerbate the country's already dire situation and dislodge Maduro.

"We are determined that the immediate lifting of sanctions is one of priority tasks for all patriotic Venezuelans. I am sure that participants of the Roundtable pay close attention to this problem," Lavrov told a session of Venezuela's Roundtable of National Dialogue, a mechanism for negotiations between the country's government and the moderate opposition.

Lavrov also stated that the sanctions had been introduced to undermine the situation in the country, with the common people being hardest hit by the actions of the United States, regardless of their political views.

"The goal is, obviously, to fuel unrest and provoke a social revolt through blocking financial, oil and gold mining sectors of the Venezuelan economy ... It is particularly outrageous that the US unilateral actions are affecting on the implementation of social and humanitarian projects," Lavrov said.

