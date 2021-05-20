UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Calls Meeting With Blinken Constructive, Notices Blinken's Wish To Solve Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:30 AM

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik as constructive, adding that he notices Blinken's wish to solve problems in the bilateral relations.

"Our conversation lasted more than planned: maybe, an hour and 40 minutes.

The discussion seems constructive," Lavrov said following the talks.

"There is an understanding of the need to overcome the abnormal situation we have had in the relations between Moscow and Washington in the previous years," the Russian minister stressed.

"We have many problems, it is difficult to solve them, but I noticed Antony Blinken's wish to do that. We are also ready for that," Lavrov added.

More Stories From World

