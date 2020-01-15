The Moscow talks on Libya have never been considered as definitive, but they have been important for promoting the peace process in the war-torn country and can be viewed as Russia's contribution to the upcoming conference in Berlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Moscow talks on Libya have never been considered as definitive, but they have been important for promoting the peace process in the war-torn country and can be viewed as Russia's contribution to the upcoming conference in Berlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar and the head of Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, had talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow. Upon the end of the talks, the GNA delegation signed a ceasefire agreement, while the LNA commander left the Russian capital without inking the deal and asked for additional time to review its details. The peace process will continue in the Berlin format on Sunday.

"We never pretended that this would be the final meeting to resolve each and every issue, we have been promoting this meeting in Moscow as a contribution to the conference in Berlin, which will be held this coming Sunday, to which, I understand, at least we recommended the Germans to invite the Libyan parties, and I believe, they are considering [it] positively," Lavrov said during the Raisina Dialogue 2020 forum in India.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a political turmoil. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's LNA, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.