Lavrov Calls November 4 Meeting of Supreme Council of Russia-Belarus Union State Landmark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The recent meeting of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was a landmark event, as the sides signed a set of agreements relevant to further integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"On November 4, a landmark session of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus was held. During the meeting, our leaders approved a set of documents, including key areas of the implementation of provisions in the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023 and 28 sectoral union programs," Lavrov told a joint meeting of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus.

Dialogue between Russia and Belarus has recently intensified and both believe that joint efforts have made it possible to effectively stop the attempts of the West to put pressure on Moscow and Minsk, the minister added.

The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus convened for a videoconference last week. Among other items, the sides adopted a new military doctrine and a migration policy concept.