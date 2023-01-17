Lavrov Calls on Azeri Counterpart for Unblocking of Lachin Corridor - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, called for the early unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, called for the early unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A phone conversation between Lavrov and Bayramov took place on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

The Russian side stressed the need for the earliest possible complete unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor in accordance with the parameters set out in the tripartite high-level statement of November 9, 2020," the ministry said.

The importance of reaching mutually acceptable solutions on all related issues was also emphasized in order to resume comprehensive work on key tracks of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization on the basis of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, it added.