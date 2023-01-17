UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls On Azeri Counterpart For Unblocking Of Lachin Corridor - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Lavrov Calls on Azeri Counterpart for Unblocking of Lachin Corridor - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, called for the early unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, called for the early unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A phone conversation between Lavrov and Bayramov took place on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

The Russian side stressed the need for the earliest possible complete unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor in accordance with the parameters set out in the tripartite high-level statement of November 9, 2020," the ministry said.

The importance of reaching mutually acceptable solutions on all related issues was also emphasized in order to resume comprehensive work on key tracks of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization on the basis of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, it added.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Armenia Azerbaijan November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ass ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves assignment of 34% working interes ..

27 seconds ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2023 as global ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2023 as global leaders in safety, security, ..

1 hour ago
 President of Republic of Korea visits Dubai&#039;s ..

President of Republic of Korea visits Dubai&#039;s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Stocks struggle on China data; gas prices extend l ..

Stocks struggle on China data; gas prices extend losses

30 seconds ago
 PDMA, UET sign MoU for improvement in disaster man ..

PDMA, UET sign MoU for improvement in disaster management

31 seconds ago
 JI stages protest against delay in LG election res ..

JI stages protest against delay in LG election results declaration

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.