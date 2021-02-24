MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia is calling on US President Joe Biden's administration to step up efforts related to the Iran nuclear deal and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

In his videoaddress at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Russia's top diplomat noted that the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference should be a key event this year. Lavrov noted that all the participants of the deal should do their utmost to make sure that the conference contributes to strengthening the treaty. According to the Russian minister, the signatories should also pool efforts to consolidate the three components of the treaty: non-proliferation of nuclear weapons; disarmament; and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"In the context of the NPT review, it is also necessary to have constructive approach to creating of a zone in the middle East that would be free of nuclear weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction and means for their delivery; and to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. We are calling on everyone, most importantly the new US administration, to intensify efforts in these areas that are so much important for the global community," Lavrov said.