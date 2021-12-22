Lavrov Calls on German, French Counterparts to Make Kiev Implement Minsk Deal - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday called on his counterparts from Germany and France to influence Kiev in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas, which will distract Paris and Berlin from being artificially concerned about a nonexistent escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday called on his counterparts from Germany and France to influence Kiev in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas, which will distract Paris and Berlin from being artificially concerned about a nonexistent escalation.

"But there are constant threats, threats, threats.

I think, instead of idle threatening, it would be better if our European colleagues took up their direct responsibilities. France in this case, of course, with Germany should force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements and not distract attention, as it (the West) is trying to do, using as a smokescreen accusations against Russia that we are escalating and are about to conquer either the entire Donbas, or part of Donbas, or the whole of Ukraine," Lavrov told Russia Today.