Lavrov Calls On India, China To Resolve Ladakh Crisis Without Interference From Outside

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:20 AM

Lavrov Calls on India, China to Resolve Ladakh Crisis Without Interference From Outside

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) India and China need to find a mutually acceptable political solution in resolving the crisis situation in the border region of Ladakh without external interference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"We are closely watching the process of normalisation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We welcome the agreements reached after the telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of India and China on February 25, 2021, aimed at resolution of the situation. ...We pay due respect to the intentions of New Delhi and Beijing to act independently and within the frameworks of established multilayer bilateral dialogue mechanisms, without interference from outside," Lavrov said.

On February 25, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the relations between New Delhi and Beijing in phone talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The two sides pulled out their troops from the Lake Pangong Tso area of the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) earlier last month and held the 10th round of the senior commanders' meeting, discussing the remaining issues in the region.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Friday that New Delhi was expecting Beijing to cooperate in resolving the Ladakh crisis following the phone conversation between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso last May, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching disengagement consultations.

