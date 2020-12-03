UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Calls On Parties In Western Sahara To Exercise Restraint - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Lavrov Calls on Parties in Western Sahara to Exercise Restraint - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, has called on the parties to the conflict in Western Sahara to exercise restraint during a telephone conversation with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, has called on the parties to the conflict in Western Sahara to exercise restraint during a telephone conversation with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Due to the escalation of the situation in Western Sahara, Sergey Lavrov called on the parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint, observe the ceasefire and restore the negotiation process under the auspices of the UN," foreign ministry said.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the middle East and North Africa, as well as in Western Sahara. The top diplomats affirmed their countries' position in favor of resolving conflicts exclusively by political and diplomatic methods, in line with an inclusive national dialogue and without outside interference.

The parties agreed to step up cooperation within the framework of the Russian-Arab Forum at the level of foreign ministers, which is going to be held in Morocco.

In November, the Moroccan authorities announced the start of an operation against the Polisario Front in the Guerguerat buffer zone in Western Sahara under the jurisdiction of the kingdom. According to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, Rabat was forced to take these measures, after the forces of the Polisario Front independence movement invaded the Morocco-controlled territories of Western Sahara in October by blocking passenger traffic and commercial transport of goods across the border with Mauritania.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Russia Traffic Rabat Independence Mauritania Morocco Middle East October November Border Top

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

38 minutes ago

Int'l day for persons with disabilities observed

8 seconds ago

CEO HESCO assures CSM implementation with true spi ..

11 seconds ago

SAPM, Chief Minister discuss matters of mutual int ..

12 seconds ago

Chief Minister to inaugurates job creation project ..

14 seconds ago

Three suspects involved in car lifting incidents h ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.