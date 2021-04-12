UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Calls On Turkey To Refrain From Supporting Kiev's 'Belligerent Sentiment'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

Russia warns Turkey and other nations against supporting Kiev's belligerent sentiment, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday amid an escalation in Ukraine's south-east

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia warns Turkey and other nations against supporting Kiev's belligerent sentiment, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday amid an escalation in Ukraine's south-east.

"To all the responsible nations that we are in contact with, including Turkey, we say: please, study and assess the statements by the belligerent Kiev regime.

We call on them not to support this belligerent sentiment. In 2014, following the unconstitutional coup, the new Kiev authorities put forward an aggression against their own people," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

More Stories From World

