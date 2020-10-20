Lavrov Calls on UN Security Council to Keep Tabs on Gulf Region as Situation Remains Tense

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to remain vigilant about the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region amid continuing tensions between certain countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to remain vigilant about the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region amid continuing tensions between certain countries.

"The unhealthy environment in this [Gulf] zone has a destabilizing impact on international relations. Based on this, we believe that the Security Council must constantly be on the watch for this issue, as it is responsible for the preservation of international peace and security," Lavrov said during a UNSC virtual debate on the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

The top Russian diplomat reminded the participants of the escalation of tensions in the region at the beginning of the year, referring to such incidents as drone attacks on the facilities of Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Saudi Aramco, attacks on the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea near Jeddah, and the killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, among other episodes that were feared to be triggers for a new world war.

"Everyone remembers the atmosphere at the beginning of this year, when fears of a real large-scale war in the Gulf reached many. The worst-case scenario was averted. But there is no reason for complacency. The situation is still shaky and at any moment dangerous and unpredictable scenarios may unfold," Lavrov noted.

The most recent regional development which angered Iran and some Arab countries was the US-brokered peace deals that Israel signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami recently said that Iran would sign security agreements with the Gulf countries to establish stability in the region.