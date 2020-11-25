UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Calls On West Not To Hinder Trials Of Islamic State Terrorists Fighting In Mideast

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

Lavrov Calls on West Not to Hinder Trials of Islamic State Terrorists Fighting in Mideast

Russia is calling on the Western nations to abstain from legal discrepancies hindering trials of terrorists, including members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who come to the Middle East from Europe to fight there, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Many of them have been arrested, and we believe that trials should take place either in countries from where they crossed into Syria, Iraq or any other territory; or in countries where they conducted the terrorism-related offenses ... Any other option would be illegitimate, and we call on all our colleagues, including the Western colleagues, not to create legal controversies: You can hold the trial if these are your citizens, or let the country where they committed crimes hold the trial," Lavrov said at a press conference.

