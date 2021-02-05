(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Possible EU sanctions against Russia over Alexey Navalny's situation are the bloc's internal issue, but Russia is forced to see the EU as an unreliable partner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We consider this to be an internal matter for the European Union. We are used to the European Union increasingly using unilateral sanctions without legitimate basis, and we proceed on assumption that the EU is an unreliable partner. For now, at least," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with the EU's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell.