Lavrov Calls Reason for 'Hysterical' Desire of Kiev to Withdraw Militants From Azovstal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Kiev's "hysterical" desire to bring militants out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to the territory controlled by Ukrainian troops is connected to the fact that they can confirm the presence of mercenaries and active officers of Western armies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The situation with the confrontation at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and the persistent, even hysterical desire of Zelenskyy, his team and his Western patrons to achieve the withdrawal of all these people and send them to the territory of Ukraine is due to the fact that there are many characters who will confirm the presence of mercenaries, maybe acting officers of Western armies on the side of Ukrainian radicals," Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.