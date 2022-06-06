Lavrov Calls Situation With Closing Airspace for His Plane on Way to Serbia Unthinkable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister on Monday called the situation around his visit to Serbia unthinkable, noting that by closing sky for his plane, the EU and NATO countries deprived Belgrade of the right to pursue an independent foreign policy.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Serbia's neighboring countries had closed their national airspace for the aircraft of the top Russian diplomat, who was expected to pay a visit to Belgrade on June 6-7, thus blocking another channel of communication.

"Of course, the unthinkable happened, and I understand the interest you show in our assessment of these outrageous actions.

A sovereign state has been deprived of the right to pursue foreign policy. Serbia's international activities in the Russian direction have been blocked," Lavrov told reporters.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian ministry has received lot of questions about "the reaction to the unprecedented decisions that were taken by some NATO members" that "impeded the implementation of the visit," the official said.

Moscow has not yet heard official explanations from the countries that refused to allow the plane of the Russian delegation to fly over their airspace, he noted, adding that Russia will never take reciprocal measures that will further hamper relations between people.