Lavrov Calls Threats of New US Sanctions Absurd, Says Moscow Will Respond

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Threats of new US sanctions against Russia are absurd, but since the US Congress has made such decisions more than once, Moscow has no choice but to respond in an adequate manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Threats of new US sanctions against Russia are absurd, but since the US Congress has made such decisions more than once, Moscow has no choice but to respond in an adequate manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Speaking about these threats, sanctions: they are so arrogant, absurd, in my opinion, this is understandable for any person. But it is precisely this kind of absurd decision that the Congress has made more than once, and I do not exclude anything. We will, of course, respond," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.