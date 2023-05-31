Lavrov Calls UK Statements Incitement of Kiev to Commit Terrorist Attacks in Russia

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that statements made by UK officials can be considered as direct incitement of the Kiev regime to commit terrorist attacks in Russia.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has evaded a question about Kiev's involvement in the Tuesday drone attacks on Moscow, but stated that Ukraine has the right to "project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself.

"

"Yesterday, or the day before yesterday, I think, the UK foreign secretary said on tv and on social media that the UK does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but the Ukrainian authorities, the Ukrainian armed forces know better how they want to ensure their territorial integrity. (This is) direct incitement to what the Kiev terrorists are doing," Lavrov said at a press-conference in Mozambique.