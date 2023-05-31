UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls UK Statements Incitement Of Kiev To Commit Terrorist Attacks In Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Lavrov Calls UK Statements Incitement of Kiev to Commit Terrorist Attacks in Russia

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that statements made by UK officials can be considered as direct incitement of the Kiev regime to commit terrorist attacks in Russia.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has evaded a question about Kiev's involvement in the Tuesday drone attacks on Moscow, but stated that Ukraine has the right to "project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself.

"

"Yesterday, or the day before yesterday, I think, the UK foreign secretary said on tv and on social media that the UK does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but the Ukrainian authorities, the Ukrainian armed forces know better how they want to ensure their territorial integrity. (This is) direct incitement to what the Kiev terrorists are doing," Lavrov said at a press-conference in Mozambique.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Kiev United Kingdom Mozambique TV

Recent Stories

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

23 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

38 minutes ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

2 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.