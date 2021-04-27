Lavrov Calls US' Claims on Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Schizophrenia'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used the word "schizophrenia" to describe some statements made by representatives of the White House on sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used the word "schizophrenia" to describe some statements made by representatives of the White House on sanctions against Russia.

In April, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington's objective with anti-Russia sanctions is not to escalate bilateral tensions but to impose costs on Moscow for its activities.

"And somewhere there are even schizophrenic notes in the statements of some figures in Washington. Recently, a White House spokesperson said that the sanctions will continue against Russia, that the sanctions will have approximately the effect that Washington hoped for, and that the purpose of the sanctions is to reduce tensions in relations between the United States and Russia," Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia's top diplomat also said that he can not even comment on such statements.

"I hope everyone understands that such statements do not honor those who advocate such a policy in the White House," Lavrov said.

Moreover, Lavrov said Moscow-Washington bilateral relations may return to a "Cold War" era if the US rejects dialogue.

"This means that we will live in the conditions, as you said, either of the 'Cold War', or in even worse conditions," Lavrov said.