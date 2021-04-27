UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Calls US' Claims On Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Schizophrenia'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Lavrov Calls US' Claims on Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Schizophrenia'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used the word "schizophrenia" to describe some statements made by representatives of the White House on sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used the word "schizophrenia" to describe some statements made by representatives of the White House on sanctions against Russia.

In April, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington's objective with anti-Russia sanctions is not to escalate bilateral tensions but to impose costs on Moscow for its activities.

"And somewhere there are even schizophrenic notes in the statements of some figures in Washington. Recently, a White House spokesperson said that the sanctions will continue against Russia, that the sanctions will have approximately the effect that Washington hoped for, and that the purpose of the sanctions is to reduce tensions in relations between the United States and Russia," Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia's top diplomat also said that he can not even comment on such statements.

"I hope everyone understands that such statements do not honor those who advocate such a policy in the White House," Lavrov said.

Moreover, Lavrov said Moscow-Washington bilateral relations may return to a "Cold War" era if the US rejects dialogue.

"This means that we will live in the conditions, as you said, either of the 'Cold War', or in even worse conditions," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington White House United States April May Top

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt to procure corona vaccine: Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Hopes for EU Presence at Next Meeting on Cy ..

2 minutes ago

Number of positive cases in Attock is on the rise

2 minutes ago

IPL says foreign stars 'totally safe' amid virus c ..

6 minutes ago

Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.