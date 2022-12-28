UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls US Position On Resumption Of Inspections Under New START 'Not Very Honest'

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday called the US position on the resumption of inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) "not very honest," given the current global environment

"If they see only one important thing for themselves in this agreement 'Let us come and check' this is probably not very honest," Lavrov said on the air of Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The Russian top diplomat recalled that the treaty's preamble stated recognition of the inextricable link between strategic offensive and strategic defensive weapons.

According to the text of the document, this connection is of decisive importance for future talks about the reduction of strategic arms, Lavrov added.

"It's not some prelude to something that doesn't really matter, but it's a legal fact. They (the Americans), certainly, violate this commitment as well. Global missile defense is being built up along the perimeter of both our and Chinese borders," the Russian foreign minister said.

The West no longer hides that the anti-missile system is designed to deter Russia and China, Lavrov added.

