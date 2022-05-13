Lavrov Calls US Pressure on Russian Partners 'Brazen, Uncivilized'

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called US attempts to force Russia's partners to align with Western sanctions on Moscow as conceited, brazen and uncivilized.

"Americans have been gathering Central Asian countries to warn them against further cooperation with Russia because Russia is a 'ruined country'...

They say the same about China because they think it won't dare violate Western sanctions. This attitude is remarkably conceited, brazen and uncivilized," he said.

Lavrov spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of ex-Soviet republics in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe. He said the diplomats had rejected sanctions imposed on Russia without approval of the UN Security Council.