UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls US Pressure On Russian Partners 'Brazen, Uncivilized'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Lavrov Calls US Pressure on Russian Partners 'Brazen, Uncivilized'

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called US attempts to force Russia's partners to align with Western sanctions on Moscow as conceited, brazen and uncivilized.

"Americans have been gathering Central Asian countries to warn them against further cooperation with Russia because Russia is a 'ruined country'...

They say the same about China because they think it won't dare violate Western sanctions. This attitude is remarkably conceited, brazen and uncivilized," he said.

Lavrov spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of ex-Soviet republics in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe. He said the diplomats had rejected sanctions imposed on Russia without approval of the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia China Dushanbe Same Tajikistan Asia

Recent Stories

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of G ..

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

18 minutes ago
 CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage ..

CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage of parking space in capital

18 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral M ..

Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral Meetings With CSTO Leaders on M ..

18 minutes ago
 In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspectio ..

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

39 minutes ago
 10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

39 minutes ago
 Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official m ..

Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official machinery for Mardan show

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.