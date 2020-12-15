UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Calls US Sanctions Against Turkey Over S-400 Arbitrary Illegitimate Measures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Lavrov Calls US Sanctions Against Turkey Over S-400 Arbitrary Illegitimate Measures

SARAJEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian defense systems S-400 were not surprising, this is another manifestation of an arrogant attitude toward international law and arbitrary illegitimate measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It became known long ago that the United States was imposing sanctions against Turkey for the purchase of the S-400, the United States has been talking about this for more than a year, so this is not a surprise.

This, of course, is another manifestation of such an arrogant attitude towards international law, a manifestation of illegitimate unilateral compulsory measures that the United States has been using for many years, for decades, to the left and to the right, and, of course, this does not increase the US authority in the international arena as a responsible participant in the international division of labor, including in the field of defense industry cooperation," Lavrov told a press conference following a meeting with a member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) from Serbs, Milorad Dodik.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Bosnia And Herzegovina United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

41 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

41 minutes ago

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

1 hour ago

Caregiver gets first Covid vaccine in Canada

27 minutes ago

Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies at 73

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.