Lavrov Calls US Sanctions Against Turkey Over S-400 Arbitrary Illegitimate Measures

SARAJEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian defense systems S-400 were not surprising, this is another manifestation of an arrogant attitude toward international law and arbitrary illegitimate measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It became known long ago that the United States was imposing sanctions against Turkey for the purchase of the S-400, the United States has been talking about this for more than a year, so this is not a surprise.

This, of course, is another manifestation of such an arrogant attitude towards international law, a manifestation of illegitimate unilateral compulsory measures that the United States has been using for many years, for decades, to the left and to the right, and, of course, this does not increase the US authority in the international arena as a responsible participant in the international division of labor, including in the field of defense industry cooperation," Lavrov told a press conference following a meeting with a member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) from Serbs, Milorad Dodik.