MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Western media apparently indulged in "wishful thinking," covering the events around the situation with the mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov referred to CNN reports claiming that that the US had allegedly been informed in advance of Prigozhin's upcoming rebellion but decided not to tell anyone about it.

"This was probably wishful thinking, there is such a way to convey what our Western colleagues experienced yesterday and Saturday evening. I got acquainted with how events in Russia are covered," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.