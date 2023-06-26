Open Menu

Lavrov Calls Western Media's Coverage Of Events Around Prigozhin Wishful Thinking

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov Calls Western Media's Coverage of Events Around Prigozhin Wishful Thinking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Western media apparently indulged in "wishful thinking," covering the events around the situation with the mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov referred to CNN reports claiming that that the US had allegedly been informed in advance of Prigozhin's upcoming rebellion but decided not to tell anyone about it.

"This was probably wishful thinking, there is such a way to convey what our Western colleagues experienced yesterday and Saturday evening. I got acquainted with how events in Russia are covered," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

Related Topics

Russia Company Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

6 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

41 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

59 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

1 hour ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

1 hour ago
Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World