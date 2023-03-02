Lavrov Can Attend International Events Despite EU Sanctions - EU Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov can participate in important international events despite EU sanctions, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Lavrov wanted to attend the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva in person, but this was impossible due to EU sanctions.

"Even thought Mr Lavrov is being sanctioned he is in the EU sanction list , it does not mean that he can not travel to important international fora," Stano told a briefing.