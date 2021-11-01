UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Cautions Against Potential 'Spill-Over' Of Terrorist Threats From Afghanistan

Lavrov Cautions Against Potential 'Spill-Over' of Terrorist Threats From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) It is important, particularly for Russia, to prevent the destabilization of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says.

"The most important thing for us is their stability, because we have no border with the Central Asian allies, there is a visa-free regime with practically all of them," Lavrov said on the Rossiya 24 news channel, adding that there is a "need to prevent the destabilization of neighboring countries, to prevent a 'spill-over' of terrorist and drug threats from Afghanistan.

"

According to the Russian foreign minister, all threats need to be suppressed within Afghanistan itself.

