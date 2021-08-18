UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Call For Ensuring Order, Security In Afghanistan - Moscow

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Call for Ensuring Order, Security in Afghanistan - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday and called for ensuring security in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday and called for ensuring security in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides substantively discussed the situation in Afghanistan, expressed mutual interest in stabilizing the situation and called on key national forces to ensure security and law and order in the country as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement, adding that ministers also discussed other issues.

