Lavrov, Cavusoglu Condemn Palestinian Evictions From Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Monday expressed concerns over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation and condemned the eviction of Arab families from East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"Foreign ministers expressed their grave concern over the deterioration of Israeli-Palestinian relations and a critical escalation in East Jerusalem, primarily in the area of the Al-Aqsa mosque," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the phone call, the top diplomats also condemned the eviction of Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and "called on all parties to this conflict to show restraint, as well as to not allow actions that would lead to further escalation during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan."