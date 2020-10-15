Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Importance of Karabakh Truce Control- Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the importance of agreeing control mechanisms for the ceasefire in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the importance of agreeing control mechanisms for the ceasefire in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"In practical terms, it was remarked that the ceasefire must be introduced immediately and mechanisms of control for compliance must be developed. The importance of agreeing steps to resume talks within the OSCE Minsk Group with a goal to achieve actual results was stressed," the ministry said.

The ministers discussed Syria, Libya and the conflict in Ukraine as well.