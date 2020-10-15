UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Importance Of Karabakh Truce Control- Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:03 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Importance of Karabakh Truce Control- Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the importance of agreeing control mechanisms for the ceasefire in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the importance of agreeing control mechanisms for the ceasefire in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"In practical terms, it was remarked that the ceasefire must be introduced immediately and mechanisms of control for compliance must be developed. The importance of agreeing steps to resume talks within the OSCE Minsk Group with a goal to achieve actual results was stressed," the ministry said.

The ministers discussed Syria, Libya and the conflict in Ukraine as well.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Minsk Libya

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

35 minutes ago

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

50 minutes ago

UN chief calls for eradicating corruption during c ..

2 minutes ago

Tourism boost vital to portray Pakistan's soft ima ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.