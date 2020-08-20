Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Libya, Agree to Continue Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Libya and agreed to continue talks to help the country with the ceasefire and peace process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"A detailed exchange on the situation in Libya took place," the ministry said.

"It was agreed to continue consultations to help the sides in establishing ceasefire as soon as possible and beginning intra-Libyan dialogue on political settlement of the conflict," the statement continued.