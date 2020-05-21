Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Libya in Phone Conversation - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have discussed the situation in Libya in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In continuation of the phone conversation between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Republic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which took place on May 18, a thorough exchange of opinions on the current situation in Libya was held. They noted the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and of the resumption of a political process under the UN auspices, with necessary participation of the Libyan sides for settling the crisis on the basis of the decisions made at the Berlin conference and approved by the United Nations Security Council's resolution," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.