Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Military Conflict in Karabakh - Diplomatic Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday discussed the situation in the Karabakh region, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers had had another conversation on September 27.

"Our minister has spoken to his Russian colleagues Sergey Lavrov about Armenia's aggression," the source told reporters, adding that the two ministers discussed Libya as well.