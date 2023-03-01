Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Normalization of Ankara-Damascus Ties - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the issue of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A number of international problems were considered, including the situation in Syria. Special attention was paid to the work of the interested countries of the region on the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, while increasing joint efforts to eliminate the terrorist threat in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.