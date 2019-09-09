UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Preparation For Astana Process Guarantors Meeting - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Preparation for Astana Process Guarantors Meeting - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the preparations for the upcoming summit of the guarantor countries of the Astana process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Issues of preparation for the upcoming summit of the Astana process guarantor countries were touched upon," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Astana

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

52 minutes ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

1 hour ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.