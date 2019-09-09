Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Preparation for Astana Process Guarantors Meeting - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the preparations for the upcoming summit of the guarantor countries of the Astana process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Issues of preparation for the upcoming summit of the Astana process guarantor countries were touched upon," the ministry said.