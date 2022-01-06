UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Preparations For Russia-NATO Council Meeting - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 06, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed Thursday preparations for the Russia-NATO Council meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Minister said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed Thursday preparations for the Russia-NATO Council meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Cavusoglu touched upon the issue of preparing a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12, 2022, to consider Russia's proposals on security guarantees in Europe. Lavrov confirmed the position of Moscow on the necessity of the serious talks on this topic with the military involved to reach exact results without delaying the process," the ministry said in a press statement.

