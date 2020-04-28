Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Prospects of COVID-19 Response Cooperation - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed in a phone conversation on Tuesday the prospects of cooperation on COVID-19 response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed in a phone conversation on Tuesday the prospects of cooperation on COVID-19 response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides have discussed the coronavirus infection pandemic, measures that the two countries are implementing to counter its spreading, and the prospects of cooperation in this sphere.

They have noted smooth coordination on Russian and Turkish citizens return home," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministers have also discussed the Syrian peace process and the current situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the context of agreements reached in March, the ministry added.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu have also touched upon the Russian-Turkish relations and cooperation within international organizations, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.