Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation In Caucasus, Bosnia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:51 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Thursday discussed the situation in several countries, including coordination of efforts on stabilization in South Caucasus and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Lavrov and Cavusoglu held a meeting in Stockholm on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"The heads of the foreign affairs agencies exchanged views on key bilateral issues, and also discussed the coordination of the efforts of the two countries on regional tracks, including the further stabilization of the situation in the Transcaucasus. The possibility of joint steps to promote a Bosnian settlement was discussed. An exchange of views took place on the international agenda: Syria, Libya, Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

