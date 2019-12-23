UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation In Libya, Syria's Idlib - Turkish Diplomatic Source

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation in Libya, Syria's Idlib - Turkish Diplomatic Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Libya and Syria's Idlib in phone talks, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today, our esteemed minister held phone talks with Mr Lavrov. The situation in Idlib and Libya was discussed," the source said.

