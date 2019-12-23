ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Libya and Syria's Idlib in phone talks, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today, our esteemed minister held phone talks with Mr Lavrov. The situation in Idlib and Libya was discussed," the source said.