Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation In Northeast Syria By Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syrian settlement in a phone call, the sides paid special attention to the situation in northeast Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syrian settlement in a phone call, the sides paid special attention to the situation in northeast Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"The sides discussed in detail the process of the Syrian settlement, paying particular attention to the situation in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.

