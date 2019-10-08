Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation in Northeast Syria by Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:25 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syrian settlement in a phone call, the sides paid special attention to the situation in northeast Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday
"The sides discussed in detail the process of the Syrian settlement, paying particular attention to the situation in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.