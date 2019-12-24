MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held a phone conversation on Monday, during which the sides discussed a peace process in Syria and the stabilization of the situation in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"The heads of the foreign affairs departments discussed the peace process in Syria, including the problems of providing humanitarian aid to the people of Syria, and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries to help stabilize the situation in Libya," the statement read.

Apart from the two countries' top diplomats holding phone talks, the Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal arrived in Moscow earlier in the day to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib and Libya.

On Sunday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was closely working with Moscow to end attacks in Idlib, and that he had sent a Turkish delegation to discuss the matter further.

The Turkish delegation included representatives from the country's Defense Ministry and the intelligence service, according to the Turkish TRT broadcaster.

The main topic on the meeting's agenda was the Syrian government's recent offensive in Idlib and the potential new wave of refugees in Turkey, the media outlet reported.

The Syrian government began an offensive in the southeast of the Idlib region on Thursday in a bid to tear down the last bulwark of militants in the country. Several flashpoint towns were reclaimed.

A memorandum of understanding on military cooperation signed between Turkey and Libya in November was also discussed. The parties considered ways to restore stability in war-torn Libya.

The TRT added that the delegations also discussed preparations for the talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Istanbul on January 8.