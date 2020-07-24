UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation In Transcaucasia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Transcaucasia, the parties agreed to develop cooperation for the sake of stabilization in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Transcaucasia, the parties agreed to develop cooperation for the sake of stabilization in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The parties exchanged views on the current situation in Transcaucasia. In connection with the recent escalation of violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian side emphasized the need for a balanced approach and a deterrent effect on the parties involved in the conflict in order to prevent a further aggravation of the situation, ensure security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and intensification of efforts on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. It was agreed to develop cooperation between Moscow and Ankara for the sake of stabilization in the region," the ministry said.

During the conversation, the parties also touched upon a number of issues on the bilateral agenda.

"The importance of resuming contacts was noted, as the spread of coronavirus infection slows down. It was agreed to continue the Russian-Turkish dialogue on a wide range of issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

In continuation of the Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations in Ankara on July 21-22, the ministers confirmed the need for further exchange of views on ways to achieve early normalization of situation in Libya, put an end to hostilities and establish an inter-Libyan dialogue with UN participation, the ministry added.

