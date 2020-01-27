UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Conflict Settlement In Phone Talks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the peace process in Syria during phone talks on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

"In development of the agreements reached during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ministers discussed the peace process in Syria. The sides touched upon the practical aspects of joint efforts to effectively counter the terrorist threat and ensure the de-escalation regime in the Idlib zone in line with the Russian -Turkish memorandum of September 17, 2018," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side pointed out at the facts of violations of ceasefire agreements by the radicals who have entrenched in the Idlib zone, and emphasized the need for the separation of opposition forces from terrorists. It was also agreed to continue close Russia-Turkey military contacts," the ministry added.

