Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Settlement, Situation In Libya - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:25 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Settlement, Situation in Libya - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone call on Saturday in which they discussed Syria's political settlement and the ongoing conflict in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone call on Saturday in which they discussed Syria's political settlement and the ongoing conflict in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The issues of the Syrian settlement and the situation in Libya, in the context of upcoming talks at the highest level [between Russia and Turkey], were also touched upon," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement read.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Libya

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

